St Eunan's GAA club in Letterkenny is appealing to club volunteers to help out with traffic management as the grounds are set to become a coronavirus testing centre this week.

The centre at O'Donnell Park is due to operate from 8am to 8pm each day.

Anyone who is available is being asked to get in touch with any club executive member.

Club chairman John Haran says safety precautions will be in place for all members who come out to help: