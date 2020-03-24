11 cases of Covid 19 confirmed in Donegal

There were 11 confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Donegal as of 12 midnight on Sunday, according to figures published this evening by the Department of Health. There have now been 1,329 cases confirmed, with seven deaths.
In a statement tonight, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed it has been informed that another patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died.
The patient is a male and in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.
There have now been seven COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 24 March.
There are now 1,329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
To date, 17,992 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight last night.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 22nd March (965 cases), reveals:
- 55% are male and 45% are female, with 44 clusters involving 243 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 45 years
- 277 cases (29%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 36 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 247 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 535, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 123 cases (13%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 47%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%
The Department of Health has today launched a new COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing up to date case information – gov.ie/covid19dashboard
The National Public Health Emergency Team met last night (Monday 23 March) and this morning (Tuesday 24 March) to review Ireland’s response to COVID-19 preparedness.
The following recommendations were made by the National Public Health Emergency Team and today adopted by Government:
- Ireland has adopted the World Health Organisation case definition for COVID-19; A patient with fever and at least one sign of respiratory disease e.g. cough, shortness of breath.
· Individuals should work from home unless attendance at the workplace is absolutely essential.
· Non-essential retail outlets are to close to members of the public. Essential retail outlets are to implement strict physical distancing measures.
· All sporting events are cancelled, including those behind closed doors.
- All playgrounds and holiday/ caravan parks are closed.
- All organised social indoor or outdoor events of any size are not to take place.
· All cafes and restaurants are to operate on a take-away or delivery basis. Strict physical distancing measures apply to queuing for this service.
· People should not use public transport unless it is absolutely necessary.