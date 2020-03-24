11 cases of Covid 19 confirmed in Donegal

There were 11 confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Donegal as of 12 midnight on Sunday, according to figures published this evening by the Department of Health. There have now been 1,329 cases confirmed, with seven deaths.

In a statement tonight, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed it has been informed that another patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland has died.

The patient is a male and in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.

There have now been seven COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 24 March.

There are now 1,329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

To date, 17,992 tests have been carried out in laboratories across the country, as of midnight last night.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 22nd March (965 cases), reveals:

55% are male and 45% are female, with 44 clusters involving 243 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 45 years

277 cases (29%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 36 cases have been admitted to ICU

247 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 535, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 123 cases (13%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 47%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%

The Department of Health has today launched a new COVID-19 Information Dashboard; providing up to date case information – gov.ie/covid19dashboard

The National Public Health Emergency Team met last night (Monday 23 March) and this morning (Tuesday 24 March) to review Ireland’s response to COVID-19 preparedness.

The following recommendations were made by the National Public Health Emergency Team and today adopted by Government: