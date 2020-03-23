Stobart Air to continue Donegal – Dublin route

Flights from Donegal Airport to Glasgow have been grounded from today as a result of the coronavirus.

Flight operator Loganair has announced that the route will be suspended until the end of May.

All passengers who had bookings have been contacted by the airline and provided with either a reroute, refund or rescheduling options.

Meanwhile, the Donegal to Dublin route from Carrickfinn has been secured as Stobart air cuts all international services.

The operator of Aer Lingus' Regional services is to suspend all international flights from this Saturday as demand decreases at 'unprecedented levels'.

In a statement, Stobart says international flights will be reduced to limited services between Dublin and Glasgow and Dublin and Edinburgh until Saturday.

However, the Donegal- Dublin route will continue as a public service obligation route.