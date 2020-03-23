SF call for full shut-down of all non-essential services

Sinn Féin has called for a full shut-down of all non-essential services as the government waits on further advice from doctors.

Leo Varadkar has suggested a full lockdown of the country is not the best way to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

The leaders of the main political parties are meeting this afternoon to talk about the next steps, including enhanced social welfare supports.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says after the large gatherings of people in public places at the weekend, more restrictions are needed: