On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is all alone in studio again but the show must go on.

There's part two of former Donegal player Rory Kavanagh talking about his career while Brendan is also joined by Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann and GAA Journalist Michael Clifford.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with the Dry Arch Complex, Letterkenny...

or download here