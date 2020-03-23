People urged to stay in primary homes during crisis

A Donegal TD is urging people to stay in their local area during the Coronavirus pandemic.

It follows a number of concerns raised at the weekend over the large number of people travelling to holiday homes, caravan parks and the beaches from outside areas.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn is appealing to people to listen to the advice being given in terms of social distancing and to remain in your primary home.

He say seeing people recklessly disregard the advice from public health officials is hugely disappointing: