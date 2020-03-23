‘Not a holiday’ – calls for beaches & parks to shut

A Donegal TD is calling for the temporary closure of beaches and some public amenities during the emergency.

Charlie McConalogue says he has been in contact with the relevant Ministers on the issue.

Despite social distancing rules in place, Deputy McConalogue says it's clear from the sights witnessed at the weekend that some people are not getting message.

He believes that temporarily closing amenities would make it clear that everyone must act in a way that reflects a national public health emergency, not a holiday period: