McKenna and Tohill heading home

Tyrone's Conor McKenna is one of a number of Irish players set to return home because the AFL season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

Round One games took place behind closed doors in Australia over the weekend but it's been confirmed that the clubs and players have agreed to 50% pay cuts for the months of April and May in a bid to protect the sport's future.

Derry's Anton Tohill who is with Collingwood is also heading home while Hawthorn’s Conor Glass is understood to still be weighing up his options.