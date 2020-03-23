The Department of Health has confirmed that there are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Donegal.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 2 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Both patients are male and in the east of the country.

There have now been 6 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 23 March.

There are now 1,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.