There's a call for workers in the hospitality sector to be given 75 per cent take home pay to see them through the coronavirus crisis.

PwC says around 100,000 people may have already lost their jobs in the sector, with more indirectly affected.

Its Insight report shows there's an emergency in the industry, which covers hotels, restaurants and pubs.

PwC's Owen McFeeley is calling on the government to help firms in the sector: