Wild Atlantic Adventure Race postponed until August

The Wild Atlantic Adventure Race has been postponed until August 22 due to the Coronavirus health crisis.

In a statement the organisers stated; "While all our voluntary work is focused on running WAAR, we must prioritise the health and well being of competitors and their families, as well as the army of helpers and volunteers needed for race day."

The organisers have stated that anyone who was set to take part in the event have three options, they can transfer to the new date, receive a refund or they can donate their entry fee to the chosen Wellbeing charity.

You can find more information below.