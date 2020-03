The HSE is working to clear a backlog of more than 40,000 people waiting to be tested for Covid-19.

32 testing centres are open, with more to be added in the coming days including drive-in facilities at GAA grounds.

785 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Republic so far - including 147 healthcare workers.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid has given an update on the testing kits that are due to arrive in the next couple of days: