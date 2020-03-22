Concerns raised over those ignoring social distancing guidelines

A Donegal councillor has raised concerns about groups of young people ignoring social distancing guidelines in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Jack Murray has appealed for those who have gathered in large groups to think of the worst case scenario.

It's comes as a number of calls were received from worried locals in Buncrana who were expressing their concern of the gatherings.

It appears some are disregarding the advice from the government and medical professionals about social distancing.

Councillor Jack Murray said it's vital we keep our distance: