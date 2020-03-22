121 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus cases in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has died. The patient is a male, in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.

There have now been four Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 121 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1:00pm, Sunday 22nd March.

There are now 906 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.