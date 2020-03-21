Deputy Doherty announces proposals for Income Support Scheme

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty has announced proposals for an Income Support Scheme to bailout workers and families.

Sinn Féin is proposing the immediate introduction of the scheme to pay all workers who are laid off as a result of the Covid-19 crisis their income up to €525 per week for 20 weeks.

The scheme will be applied retrospectively from 9th March.

This would mean that every worker who earns up to €32,500 a year would receive their full wage.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says extraordinary measures are needed for extraordinary times.