Rathmullan's Conor Orr rode 9/4 shot Politesse to victory in the first race of the day in Thurles, the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle.

He beat 5/6 favourite Fakiera by two and three quarter lengths to secure the win for trainer Mrs. Lorna Fowler.

Orr also raced in the Duggan Veterinary Handicap Chase were he finished fourth on Bridge Native who was 8/1.