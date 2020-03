As of 2pm on today Saturday 21 March, testing has resulted in 22 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 108.

To date 1 person who tested positive has sadly died.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 2,186.

In Northern Ireland people with mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.