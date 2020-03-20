Saolta group CEO says LUH will be stretched, but has capacity

The CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group says he does not believe Letterkenny University Hospital will be used for overflow patients from other areas.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show, Tony Canavan said the hospital has the capacity to deal with what is coming down the tracks, but will find it difficult enough to meet local needs.

Mr Canavan is at the hospital in Letterkenny today.

He says testing is continuing in Donegal, and stressed the importance of following guidelines in terms of hand hygiene and social distancing.

Mr Canavan said it's clear that we are living in exceptional times...........