The Tánaiste has warned people who are not observing social distancing will look back and wish they'd done more to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Simon Coveney says people have to put pressure on their own families to follow medical advice and not have parties or gatherings.

The Seanad is debating legislation to restrict the movement of people after the Dáil approved it yesterday.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said everyone needs to step up and step apart............