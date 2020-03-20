Mid June return target for FAI

The FAI are targeting a June 19th return to action for the League Of Ireland.

The sport is on hold in this country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A tele-conference involving all 19 league clubs arrived at the target earlier today.

Should the season resume on the appointed date, the Premier Division will conclude on the new date of December 4th, and the First Division the following week.

The top flight has been trimmed from a 36-game to a 27-game season.

The FAI Cup will go ahead, but the EA Sports Cup has been deferred.