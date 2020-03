Concern has been raised once again over a large area of Letterkenny not being serviced by the local Town Bus.

It's understood that areas from Oldtown up to the Lismonnaghan are currently not catered to with Donegal County Council urged to do what it can to remedy the situation.

Cllr Donal Coyle says people in the area deserve the same service as everyone else and believes that there is a definite appetite for it: