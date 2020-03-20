Harps working through crisis – Aidan Campbell

All 19 League of Ireland clubs will hold further talks with the FAI this afternoon to discuss the next steps for this season.

With June looking like the earliest possible month for the resumption of football in Ireland, the League is hoping that would give them enough time to complete the current campaign before the end of 2020.

It’s expected more clubs could follow the lead of Sligo Rovers who were forced to lay off all staff on a temporary basis until the league can resume.

Finn Harps Aidan Campbell says the health of those involved with the club is top priority…