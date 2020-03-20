Gartan Outdoor Education Centre was the venue for the recent launch of Donegal’s Sports Partnership’s female leadership programme, “Beyond 20x20”.

Sunday, March 8th was chosen as the launch date to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney and Donegal Sports Partnership Chairperson, Anne McAteer welcomed the participants and wished them every success.

Female participants came from a variety of sports including athletics, basketball, gaelic football and soccer with the group having little to lots of experience across all ages.

Speaking about the new programme, Maggie Farrelly, DSP’s Beyond 20x20 Coordinator, said the popular strands the participants are keen to develop are coaching, media and refereeing.

“It a very successful opening session and I extend a huge thanks to all the participants for their engagement and commitment on the day,” she commented.

“A massive thank you to Myles Sweeney, Anne McAteer and Margaret O’Donnell from the Donegal Sports Partnership for giving up their time to support the programme. Thanks also to Mary Grace Boyle and Ciaran O’Brien and all the staff from Gartan Outdoor Education Centre for facilitating what was a fantastic day,” Maggie added.

The Beyond 20x20 Coordinator got the session going with some ice-breakers, followed by team building activities lead by Gartan instructor, Mary Grace Boyle. These included the nightline in which participants got an opportunity to put their leadership and communication skills into practice. Margaret O’Donnell concluded the session with a group a discussion.