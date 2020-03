The British Prime Minister's telling cafes, pubs and restaurants to close tonight to contain Covid-19.

He's also telling nightclubs, cinemas, theatres, leisure centres and gyms to shut.

Earlier it was revealed the number of people who've died after contracting coronavirus across the UK has risen to 177.

In England it's risen by 39 - the biggest increase in a day.

Boris Johnson says people need to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously: