Shutdown hits Sligo Rovers hard

Sligo Rovers have announced that they have decided to temporarily layoff all management, players and administration staff due to the shutdown of the League of Ireland for the past two weeks and foreseeable future.

In a statement, the club says after intensive talks in the last week involving the National League Executive Committee, the PFAI and the FAI, the club felt there was no option but to come to this conclusion in order to prioritise long-term employment both in football and administrative roles at Sligo Rovers.

Sligo say their income streams, like nearly all other businesses in the country, have been decimated and they simply cannot afford to function at their full cost level while having little or no income.

The National League Executive Committee is to hold talks over the best course of action around the League of Ireland.

If football doesn't resume in June there's a possibility the season could be scrapped with a new winter campaign brought in instead.