Relay for Life Donegal cancel this years event

Relay for Life Donegal 2020 has been cancelled.

The event was scheduled to take place for the 23rd and 24th May.

In a statement, Chairperson Robert O’Connor said that they have listened closely to the advice of the relevant authorities and fully respect the ongoing requests regarding responsible actions and behaviours.

Having consulted with the LYIT and The Irish Cancer Society, The Committee decided that the only responsible action to take is to cancel this year’s event.

Mr O’Connor gave assurances that Relay for Life Donegal will be back in 2021 and hopes that everyone who had committed to the event this year will be in a position to do so again next year.