Minister cancels Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle Oral tests

The Education Minister has announced the cancellation of oral and practical tests of the state examinations which were originally scheduled to take place from Monday 23 March to Friday 3 April.

All students who were due to take these tests will be awarded full marks for this portion of the exam.

The decision was taken in light of the closure of schools as a result of the Covid-19 virus and it will be implemented by the State Examinations Commission.

Speaking today, Minister Joe McHugh says at this stage, they are working towards the written exams going ahead: