A former mayor of Letterkenny is calling on landlords to stop charging rents for businesses due to on-going coronavirus concerns.

It comes as many shops and businesses in the town have been forced to shut their doors as a temporary measure not knowing when they will reopen again.

Due to the uncertainty, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says there's an onus on landlords to play their part in alleviating the crisis.

He calling on them to engage with businesses to come up with some interim emergency measures: