The government has signed off on a ban on evictions and rent increases while the country deals with the Coronavirus.

The Dáil will approve the legislation in another special sitting next week.

This evening a reduced number of TDs are debating laws to give the government the power to detail people with the virus.

It's also going to approve increased social welfare supports for people who've lost their jobs.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says the government will do all it can to support people: