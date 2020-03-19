GAA Programme – 18/03/20

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 7.25pm – 8pm.

on this weeks programme, Tom is joined by Peter Campbell, Sports Editor of the Donegal Democrat and www.donegallive.com. Michael McMullan, Sports Editor of the Co Derry Post and Alan Rogers, GAA correspondent of the Ulster Herald.

Peter, Michael and Alan discuss the GAA blanket ban on all activities inter-county in football and hurling in Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.

They will also discuss any contingency plans or any indications on alterations to the club programmes in their respective counties.