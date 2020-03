A Donegal Hotelier is warning that 25% of hospitality businesses will not be able to get back trading without a rescue package from government.

It comes as its envisaged that a further 200,000 people will lose their jobs in Ireland in the coming days because of coronavirus.

Brian McDermott says no one has the cash flow or collateral to capitalise a return to business.

He every passing day is costing each business an enormous amount of money and is calling on the Government to step in: