Donegal has less than five confirmed cases of coronavirus, the HSE has confirmed.

Dublin, Cork and Limerick have the highest number of cases in Ireland.

Another 74 people tested positive yesterday, bringing the total in the Republic to 366.

The Department of Health has also published a breakdown of the country's first 271 cases.

Most are linked to travel, a fifth are healthcare workers and almost a third of those with the virus are under the age of 34.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says that should act as a wake-up call to young people: