Council working through challenges of COVID-19

Donegal County Council says it is continuing to make every effort to provide its public services in a managed way while working through the challenges of COVID-19.

The Council's COVID-19 Crisis Management Team continues to meet daily to consider the best advice from the medical experts, national bodies and government.

Donegal County Council has closed its libraries, the Museum and Regional Cultural Services in Letterkenny and playgrounds across the County however, all other Council facilities remain open under normal opening times.

A number of protocols are in place for staff and customers including; customers being strongly encouraged to deal with the Council by telephone, e-mail, website or by other virtual means and when visiting council premises people are asked to use hand sanitisation equipment, implement social distancing and follow directions from staff.

The Council says customers will be asked upon arrival at their premises if they are displaying any symptoms of the virus and if so, the person will be instructed to place their details and paperwork in a sealed envelope in the drop box provided and it will be dealt with after 72 hours. Those customers will also be asked to deal further with their enquiry by telephone or computer.

Customers are also strongly encouraged to use the online motor tax system.

The Council says it will continue to monitor, review and adjust its arrangements to service the public as further information becomes available.