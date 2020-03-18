Two more whales found washed up in Donegal

Two more pilot whales have been found washed up on shores in Donegal.

An adult whale has been discovered on the mouth of the Ballyshannon River and a Juvenile Male Pilot whale at Hornhead.

Its after two Long Fin Pilot whales were found stranded in the county last week.

One was a Juvenile male and while the cause of death is currently unknown a reasonable sized bruise on its forehead and some skin deep scrapes and scratches were noted.

And another juvenile male long fin pilot whale was found in a bad condition in South Donegal.

The Donegal Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says there are quite a few strandings at the moment and is appealing to people to report any sightings.