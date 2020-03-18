No training this week is safest option for Derry City

Derry City FC will not be engaging in any group training by the first team or any of the junior teams this week, as recommended by the FAI.

The club say the decision will be reviewed on Sunday 22 March 2020.

In statement this week DCFC say

"We believe this is the safest option for our players, their families and the community in general.

Individual training programmes have been given to the players and remote monitoring via GPS will be used to assess the players’ progress. The manager and staff will be in regular contact with the players via phone/social media.

DCFC Physio Michael Hegarty, will coordinate treatment of the injured players, taking the appropriate precautions.

We are in daily contact with the FAI regarding this fast changing situation and we will notify our season ticket holders and fans of any relevant updates."