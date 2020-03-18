Donegal woman answers HSE recruitment drive call

The HSE is continuing to ask healthcare professionals from all disciplines who are not already working in the public health service to register to be on call for Ireland as the country deals with the Coronavirus outbreak.

The body is aiming to create extra hospital and care beds and in turn are calling for extra help to provide the care that’s needed.

One of those who has answered the call in Roisin Doherty.

She says she felt she had no other choice but to step in and help those on the frontline: