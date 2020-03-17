The North West 10k postponed to later date

The North West 10k Committee has confirmed that, due to the Coronavirus health crisis, the charity run and walk scheduled for Sunday the 3rd of May has been postponed.

The new date for the 10k will be Sunday 6th September.

Chairperson Neil Martin said the decision was taken in the best interests of all involved including the two charities, the No Barriers Foundation, the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the 10k Committee.

“We did the launch at the beginning of March and it’s always a very busy eight weeks for ourselves and the nominated charities till the actual 10k. While the race and walk are the centrepiece of the whole thing, the charities also had organised a number of fundraisers in the coming weeks to boost their revenue from the North West 10k. All those events were going to be cancelled. But the bottom line is the health of everyone at this stage with a lot more cases expected as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic We would like to apologise to everyone but we were left with no other option” Mr Martin said.

The two benefiting charities this year are the No Barriers Foundation and the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group. Neil Martin spoke with their representatives on Monday and both fully supported the proposal to defer the 24th North West 10k until September 6th.