New cases confirmed in Republic, 5 associated with North West

69 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in the republic this evening.

29 are male and forty of them are female, with 5 of them associated with the North West of the country.

It's a new record increase for the fourth day in a row, bringing the total south of the border to 292.

Meanwhile the HSE is to meet with private hospital operators this week in the hope of using private beds to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Health Minister Simon Harris says they'll need as much facilities as they can get: