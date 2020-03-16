Two men wanted over attempted break-in at pensioners home

An investigation is continuing after two men tried to force their way into an elderly man's home in Manorcunningham.

The incident happened on Wednesday last around midday.

A woman was at home with her elderly father when she heard a bang on the front door.

She initially thought it was someone due to read the electricity meter and went to fetch a stool for him to stand on.

The woman then heard her Father shouting and rushed into the front room.

Sgt Eunan Walsh says this was a very disturbing incident and is urging anyone with information to come forward: