The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District has accused An Taisce, the Green Party and others of being "enemies of rural Ireland".

Cllr Martin Mc Dermott was speaking after a new Executive Planner for the peninsula was introduced to members at a meeting.

Welcoming the new planner, Cllr Mc Dermott urged him and his team to use discretion when making decisions pertaining to rural parts of Inishowen.

He says a one size fits all approach to planning doesn't work in North inishowen: