On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is all alone in studio but the show must go on.

The former Donegal star forward links up with St Eunan's stalwart John Haran, Tyrone All Ireland winner Enda McGinley and former Donegal player Rory Kavanagh who talks about his career.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sister Sara's Letterkenny...