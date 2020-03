Legal proceedings are being launched by a parent against Northern Ireland's decision to not close schools.

The Departments of health and education will be subject of a legal challenge surrounding the covid-19 outbreak.

The child has severe asthma and other underlying health problems - with her mother saying she could be harmed by attending school.

Solicitor Darragh Mackin is representing family - he says the child wouldn't be at risk if she was born in the Republic of Ireland.