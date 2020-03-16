New measures to improve parking problems at An Grianan

New measures have been implemented in and around An Grianan Theatre in Letterkenny in a bid to improve parking problems in the area.

Donegal County Council has refreshed double yellow lines while there are also plans to install bollards at various locations near the grounds of the facility.

It's after concerns were raised over nearby homes being inaccessible when a big event is on at the theatre with some buses also parking illegally.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says it's hoped the new measures will improve matters: