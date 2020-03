A South Donegal Deputy has appealed for people not to cross the border into Northern Ireland to go drinking on St. Patrick's Day tomorrow.

Sligo/Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Marian Hakin says it's irresponsible in the extreme as they may infect family, friends and others on their return home.

She's told Ocean FM that's she's received a number of calls from people who were concerned about others going across the border: