There are calls on the ESB to postpone planned outages in Donegal this week as many people will be working from home.

Upgrade work is due to be carried out this Wednesday in the Buncrana area and there's concern that a power outage will impact a significant number of people who will be heavily reliant on the service.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says it would be in everyone's best interest for this planned work to be shelved until a later date: