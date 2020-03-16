Arranmore community discourage visitors during virus outbreak

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Arranmore Island Development Co-operative, CFFAM Árainn Mhór and other Island Community Groups have decided to discourage visitors to the island until the end of March.

The decision was made to safeguard the elderly and vulnerable people in the Arranmore community.

Businesses and community organisations on the island are closed but are closely monitoring events as they arise.

Arranmore Co-operative along with other community groups and organisations on other offshore islands are seeking information and a strategy from the HSE for the islands.

A meeting with island representatives will take place today (Mon) when it is hoped that an island strategy will be agreed and implemented.

Nóirín Uí Mhaoldomhnaigh is manager of Arranmore Island Development Co-operative: