Raphoe Livestock Mart issue guidelines ahead of sheep sale

Raphoe Livestock Mart has today issued guidelines ahead of their sheep sale tomorrow.

Sellers will be asked to stay in their vehicles and mart staff will take all stock and relevant paperwork from them.

Farmers will have the opportunity to leave their phone numbers to contact them when stock are being sold or they can wait in their vehicles and will be allowed into sell.

The guidelines have been put in place to ensure contact with people is kept to a minimum. Only 100 people will be allowed to be on the mart premises and are to remain one to two metres apart with no children permitted on the premises.

Raphoe Livestock Mart have said this is in the interest of health and safety to customers, families and wider community and their staff.