Pubs and Nightclubs in Temple Bar to close with immediate effect

All pubs and nightclubs in Dublin's Temple Bar are to close with immediate effect.

A number of Donegal businesses have also made the call to close theirs doors until further notice.

The Temple Bar Company says it's been impossible to limit crowd numbers and implement social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision follows criticism from health officials and politicians of people packing into pubs, despite restrictions on mass gatherings.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says people need to start taking the fight against Covid 19 seriously: