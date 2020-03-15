Online arts challenge launched by The Regional Cultural Centre

Hundreds of children around Donegal and the world are participating in an online arts challenge launched to encourage creativity while confined at home.

The Regional Cultural Centre Letterkenny, which is funded by Donegal County Council and Arts Council Ireland, launched the ‘Home is where the Arts is’ Challenge yesterday.

The challenge for primary school-aged children, and younger, is to ensure kids stay creative while confined to their homes under current circumstances.

Various themes will be posted as part of the challenge and children will be asked to draw or paint something that inspires them.

The RCC also plan to hold a physical exhibition of the artworks in the Letterkenny centre once they open again as normal.

Jeremy Howard is General Manager at the RCC:

More information can be found on the RCC facebook page.