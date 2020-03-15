Circuit of Ireland Rally postponed due to COVID-19

The Circuit of Ireland Rally is the latest event to be postponed over the coronavirus.

The organisers have confirmed that next month’s event has been postponed due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. The event was due to mark the third round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

The championship's second round, the West Cork Rally, has also been postponed due to the virus. Both sets of organisers have had to make difficult decisions and have rightfully put the interest of the public’s health first.

In a statement Colman Hegarty, TROA chairman said:

“We acknowledge this was not an easy call and fully support their decision. As with all sporting events, we cannot predict what will happen in the coming weeks and months. The ITRC will support all member clubs in any way we can. We will endeavour to keep the competitors and fans up to date as things progress.”